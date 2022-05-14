Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 299,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.