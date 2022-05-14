ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.98. 493,591 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.