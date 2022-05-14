ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.16) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($20.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

