Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 122,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

