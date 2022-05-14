Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 900,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,701. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

