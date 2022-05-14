Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Short Interest Update

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PAQCW remained flat at $$0.34 on Friday. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,996. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

