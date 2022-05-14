Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of LRTNF stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.