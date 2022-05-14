Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$416.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$364.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$335.15. The company has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.65. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$238.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$425.00.

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$6.47 by C$1.95. The firm had revenue of C$5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

About Canadian Tire (Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.