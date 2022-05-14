Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

BBAI stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

