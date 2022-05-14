Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Issued By National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities cut their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TSE TF opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$728.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

