Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.50.

IFC stock opened at C$176.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$156.61 and a 1-year high of C$190.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$173.64.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

