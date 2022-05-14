Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of QLGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. 501,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,487. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

