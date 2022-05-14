Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,238 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 63,517 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 102,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

