Quant Price Hits $70.36 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Quant has a total market cap of $849.44 million and approximately $59.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.36 or 0.00235946 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.01721132 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

