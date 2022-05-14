Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00231423 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.53 or 0.01773311 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003595 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

