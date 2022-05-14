QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.23 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuoteMedia (QMCI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.