QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.23 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

