Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Volume Tops $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00528362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.17 or 2.02868477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

