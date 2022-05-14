Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

