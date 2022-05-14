Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $141.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

