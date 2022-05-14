Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Centennial Resource Development worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.