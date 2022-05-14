Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.