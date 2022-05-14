Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.