Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 480.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,113 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock worth $7,023,769 over the last three months.

RXRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

