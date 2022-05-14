Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Datadog by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,114.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,405 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,211 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

