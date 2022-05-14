Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 220,295 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,295 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,955 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 936,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.