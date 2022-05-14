Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,718 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.06 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $131.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

