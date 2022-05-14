Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,685 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 479,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

