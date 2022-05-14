Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 37.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,351.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,382.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,259.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,714.78.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $136,980. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

