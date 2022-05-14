Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.52. 8,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 830,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.