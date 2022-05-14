RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $426.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $61,013.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,259,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,730 and sold 12,015 shares valued at $260,413. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

