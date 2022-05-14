Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

