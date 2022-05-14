Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 167.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of REEMF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
