Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 111.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,320,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock worth $88,566,947. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 5,521,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,442. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

