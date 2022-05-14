Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KRBN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,605. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.