Rational Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.83. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

