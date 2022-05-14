Rational Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

