Rational Advisors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME stock traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $200.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

