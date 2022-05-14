RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 75,700 shares of company stock worth $65,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 369,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,421. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

