Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDI remained flat at $$3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Reading International has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.