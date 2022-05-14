Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $11.56 on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,533,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

