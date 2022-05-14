Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

COST stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day moving average is $534.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

