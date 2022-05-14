Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,115 shares of company stock worth $69,708,842 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

