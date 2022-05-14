Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 564 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.54. 1,437,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

