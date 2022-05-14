Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 883 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $78.83. 17,099,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

