Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $95.40. 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,835. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.