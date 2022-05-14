Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,267,076. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

