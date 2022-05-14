Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.41. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

