Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 896,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,740. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

