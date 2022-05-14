Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,227,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 816,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,051,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. 364,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,711. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

