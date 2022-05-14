Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,227,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 816,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,051,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 364,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.