Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $104.90. 1,582,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

